Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.03. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $122.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.37 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 43.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $143,146.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

