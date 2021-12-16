Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KGFHY. Zacks Investment Research cut Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Investec raised shares of Kingfisher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

KGFHY opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $10.76.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

