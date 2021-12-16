Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Raised to Buy at TD Securities

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BEP. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. CSFB set a $45.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

BEP stock opened at $33.28 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $32.85 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.60 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.24.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,594,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,423,000 after acquiring an additional 867,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,624,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,136,000 after purchasing an additional 249,471 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,014,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,252 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,717,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,218,000 after acquiring an additional 130,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,479,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,523,000 after acquiring an additional 533,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.