RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

RPT Realty has decreased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. RPT Realty has a payout ratio of 800.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect RPT Realty to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $12.92 on Thursday. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in RPT Realty by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after buying an additional 25,809 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in RPT Realty by 96.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 51,226 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in RPT Realty by 18.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in RPT Realty by 7.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,543,000 after acquiring an additional 225,928 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.71.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

