SL Private Equity (SLPE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.40 on January 28th

SL Private Equity (LON:SLPE) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SLPE stock opened at GBX 559 ($7.39) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 508.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 472.52. SL Private Equity has a 1-year low of GBX 365.06 ($4.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 561.73 ($7.42). The company has a market cap of £859.44 million and a P/E ratio of 3.58.

About SL Private Equity

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

