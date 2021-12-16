American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

American Vanguard has decreased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years. American Vanguard has a dividend payout ratio of 9.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American Vanguard to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.

American Vanguard stock opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $468.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.11. American Vanguard has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 5.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Vanguard will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in American Vanguard by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in American Vanguard by 161.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 17,937 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in American Vanguard by 178.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 44,743 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Vanguard by 751.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 121,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 107,405 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Vanguard by 22.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 33,674 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

