FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.30). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

DNA has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $14.50 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of DNA opened at $10.85 on Thursday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 20.05, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNA. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at $93,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

