Piper Sandler Comments on First Business Financial Services, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Business Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.06 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.11.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $28.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FBIZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Business Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $240.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 468,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,437,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 342,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 16,952 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 306,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 303,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

