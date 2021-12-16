Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 66.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 35,521 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,553,000 after acquiring an additional 105,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $353,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,015,000 after acquiring an additional 32,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 11.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 649,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,899,000 after purchasing an additional 66,980 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $567.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $305.47 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $486.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

POOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their target price on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $516.29.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total value of $12,305,492.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total value of $11,445,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.