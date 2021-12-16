Simon Quick Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,348,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,566,277,000 after buying an additional 232,987 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,205,963,000 after acquiring an additional 628,329 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,711,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,218,508,000 after acquiring an additional 571,313 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,552,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,015,000 after acquiring an additional 94,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,561,000 after acquiring an additional 222,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $305.08 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.24.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

