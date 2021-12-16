Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,575 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 52.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at $37,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETN opened at $169.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.56. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $113.95 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. HSBC lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.18.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

