Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 34,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 599.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $736,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $616,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on EW. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.25.

Shares of EW stock opened at $119.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $123.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $1,075,503.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,881 shares of company stock valued at $15,812,388. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.