Selective Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,294 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,794,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

PSCH stock opened at $171.76 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $163.97 and a 12 month high of $199.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.68.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.