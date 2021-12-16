Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,611 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,260 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several research firms have commented on COP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.13.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $70.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.90. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $77.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.