Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 25,951 Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,951 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 192.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 436.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 148,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after buying an additional 120,712 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 8.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the period. No Street GP LP raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 6.4% in the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,443,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the second quarter worth about $205,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TPB. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th.

NYSE:TPB opened at $35.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.12 and a 12-month high of $61.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.41.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.93 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.46%.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

