Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.97) Per Share

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Volta Inc – Class A in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard forecasts that the company will earn ($0.97) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Volta Inc – Class A’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VLTA. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of VLTA stock opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Volta Inc – Class A has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $18.33.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.38).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000.

