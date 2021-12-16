Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the company will post earnings of $9.45 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.88 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

OTCMKTS OMVJF opened at $53.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.35. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.00.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

