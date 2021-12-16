Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 153 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 105.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.84.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NXPI opened at $229.38 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $152.93 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The company has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

