Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 38,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 269.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $171.15 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.58 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.95.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

