Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 166,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 208,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $2,343,002.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,190,330 shares of company stock valued at $96,454,888 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SCHW opened at $81.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.72 and its 200 day moving average is $75.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $84.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $147.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

