Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $10,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 23,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 85,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 57,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $67.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $67.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.92.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

