Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Buys 41 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.4% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $3,466.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,448.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,429.89. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 67.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,178.80.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

