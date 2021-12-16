DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,306 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 286.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Dropbox by 572.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

DBX stock opened at $24.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.36. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $302,289.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $50,191.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,967 shares of company stock worth $1,948,443 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

