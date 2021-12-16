Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $60.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.30 and its 200 day moving average is $61.29. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $41.12 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BYD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.63.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

