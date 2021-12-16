Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $60.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.30 and its 200 day moving average is $61.29. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $41.12 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BYD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.63.
In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.
Boyd Gaming Company Profile
Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.
