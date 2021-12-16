Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to Post $0.34 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Apollo Investment reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Investment.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.07 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 63.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

AINV opened at $13.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.95. Apollo Investment has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $15.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.00%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINV. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Investment during the third quarter worth $136,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Investment during the second quarter worth $137,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Apollo Investment during the second quarter worth $141,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the third quarter valued at $154,000. 33.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Investment (AINV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.