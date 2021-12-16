$0.60 EPS Expected for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gray Television’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.73. Gray Television posted earnings per share of $2.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.70). Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:GTN opened at $19.20 on Monday. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 64,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gray Television (GTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gray Television (NYSE:GTN)

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.