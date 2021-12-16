$0.60 EPS Expected for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gray Television’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.73. Gray Television posted earnings per share of $2.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gray Television.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.70). Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:GTN opened at $19.20 on Monday. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 64,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gray Television (GTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.