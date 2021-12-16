Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts predict that Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) will post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ earnings. Chemomab Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($4.00) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chemomab Therapeutics.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Aegis assumed coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics by 389.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 32,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMMB stock opened at $7.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.84. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $168.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

