Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,892 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,301 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 66.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 14,614 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,100,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 14.8% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 31,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. 18.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGIC opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.50.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 6.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

