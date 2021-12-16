WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 509 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 16.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $660.32, for a total value of $1,554,393.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Booth sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,529 shares of company stock valued at $39,557,332. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $682.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $475.00.

CACC stock opened at $673.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 21.99 and a quick ratio of 21.99. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $320.19 and a one year high of $703.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $640.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $561.92.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 49.29% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 51.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

