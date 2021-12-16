WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $3.09 Million Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PZZA has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.60.

PZZA opened at $131.58 on Thursday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.41 and a 12 month high of $140.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The business had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.46%.

In related news, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $1,668,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,256. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

