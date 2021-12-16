IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,476,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,832,000 after buying an additional 1,763,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,037,000 after buying an additional 273,138 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,972,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,516,000 after buying an additional 495,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,872,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,040,000 after buying an additional 20,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,734,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,448,000 after buying an additional 74,595 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.28.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $125.02 on Thursday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $101.73 and a 1-year high of $179.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.44.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $924.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

