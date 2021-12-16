WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.38 Million Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 26.2% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 478,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $109,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 99.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its position in VeriSign by 2.1% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 54,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,448,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the third quarter worth approximately $5,996,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total value of $297,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $642,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,291 shares of company stock worth $8,667,574. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $241.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.85. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $248.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.08.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

