WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 52.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 42,376 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $664,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

COO opened at $400.55 on Thursday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.40 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $406.31 and a 200-day moving average of $412.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.55.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

