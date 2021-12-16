WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth about $34,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 96.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 73.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXR opened at $214.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.56 and a 12 month high of $215.23. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.50.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The company had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.11%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,775 shares of company stock worth $1,702,643 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.31.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

