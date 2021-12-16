Insider Selling: Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Insider Sells $71,930.02 in Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $71,930.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jordan Frankel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Jordan Frankel sold 2,261 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $126,638.61.

NYSE FOUR opened at $52.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.75. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.58 and a 12-month high of $104.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.14 and a beta of 1.97.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 747.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

