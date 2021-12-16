Insider Selling: Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Insider Sells $71,930.02 in Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $71,930.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Jordan Frankel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 10th, Jordan Frankel sold 2,261 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $126,638.61.
NYSE FOUR opened at $52.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.75. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.58 and a 12-month high of $104.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.14 and a beta of 1.97.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 747.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.
Shift4 Payments Company Profile
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
