David Francis Carroll Sells 5,836 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) CFO David Francis Carroll sold 5,836 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $86,022.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ ISEE opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.32.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 67.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 24.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 115.3% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 258,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 138,505 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 31.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 18,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at $71,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISEE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

