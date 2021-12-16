David Francis Carroll Sells 5,836 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) CFO David Francis Carroll sold 5,836 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $86,022.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ ISEE opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.32.
IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISEE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.
About IVERIC bio
IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.
