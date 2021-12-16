Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) and Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Critical Analysis

Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) and Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Braveheart Resources and Agnico Eagle Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braveheart Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Agnico Eagle Mines 0 4 5 0 2.56

Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus target price of $90.64, indicating a potential upside of 85.21%. Given Agnico Eagle Mines’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Agnico Eagle Mines is more favorable than Braveheart Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.3% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Braveheart Resources and Agnico Eagle Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braveheart Resources $10,000.00 1,322.92 -$5.62 million ($0.04) -1.55 Agnico Eagle Mines $3.14 billion 3.82 $511.61 million $2.64 18.54

Agnico Eagle Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Braveheart Resources. Braveheart Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agnico Eagle Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Braveheart Resources has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agnico Eagle Mines has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Braveheart Resources and Agnico Eagle Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braveheart Resources N/A -188.81% -56.15% Agnico Eagle Mines 16.97% 11.03% 6.52%

Summary

Agnico Eagle Mines beats Braveheart Resources on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Braveheart Resources Company Profile

Braveheart Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine, Thierry, and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the LaRonde mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, its LaRonde mine had a mineral reserve of approximately 3.8 million ounces of gold. The company is also involved in exploration activities in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

