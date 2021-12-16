Analyzing Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) and Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) and Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Castor Maritime and Globus Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castor Maritime 29.17% 9.68% 7.70% Globus Maritime N/A N/A N/A

5.3% of Castor Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of Globus Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Globus Maritime shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Castor Maritime and Globus Maritime’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castor Maritime $12.49 million 11.60 -$1.75 million $0.15 10.73 Globus Maritime $11.75 million 1.82 -$17.37 million N/A N/A

Castor Maritime has higher revenue and earnings than Globus Maritime.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Castor Maritime and Globus Maritime, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Globus Maritime 0 0 1 0 3.00

Globus Maritime has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 197.03%. Given Globus Maritime’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Globus Maritime is more favorable than Castor Maritime.

Volatility & Risk

Castor Maritime has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globus Maritime has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Castor Maritime beats Globus Maritime on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Castor Maritime Company Profile

Castor Maritime Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton. Castor Maritime Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of dry bulk motor vessels. It also provides maritime services for the transportation of dry cargo products. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

