Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its holdings in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.05% of New Gold worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in New Gold by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,085,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,964 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in New Gold by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,040,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,653,000 after purchasing an additional 285,947 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in New Gold by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,948,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890,732 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in New Gold by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,927,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in New Gold by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,576,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 746,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

NGD stock opened at $1.33 on Thursday. New Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $905.54 million, a PE ratio of -26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.00.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NGD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cormark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

