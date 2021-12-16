MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $6,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.3% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,013.3% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $4,140,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,016.93.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,210.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,417.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,570.42. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,018.73 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The company has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 761.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

