Advisors Preferred LLC Buys New Shares in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 9.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 26.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 8.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $44,829.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 67,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $2,274,279.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,828 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

MYGN stock opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.22. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $36.95. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 1.58.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

