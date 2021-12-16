11,719 Shares in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Purchased by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 191.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,298,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,995 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3,949.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,208,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,788 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,369,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,027 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,079,000. Finally, NSI Retail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,079,000.

Shares of EWC opened at $37.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.33. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $40.08.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

