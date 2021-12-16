Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Trims Stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 277,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,700 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $9,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Open Lending by 246.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737,570 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 464.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,281 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 1,492.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,303 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 13,362,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,114 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 2,853.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,349,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPRO. DA Davidson cut their price target on Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of LPRO opened at $21.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.21. Open Lending Co. has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a current ratio of 9.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.34.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,156,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles D. Jehl acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.30 per share, with a total value of $99,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,609,013. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

