GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) Shares Bought by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,579,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,451 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 2.75% of GTY Technology worth $11,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GTYH. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GTY Technology in the second quarter valued at $7,648,000. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GTY Technology during the second quarter worth about $6,363,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 68.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 561,082 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 164.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 241,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 149,901 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GTY Technology during the second quarter worth about $709,000. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTY Technology stock opened at $6.17 on Thursday. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.16.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 79.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GTY Technology Holdings Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tj Parass bought 15,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $104,661.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joel Mahoney sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

