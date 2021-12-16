Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Cuts Position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,831 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $19,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,264,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,092,000 after purchasing an additional 20,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,173,000 after purchasing an additional 39,166 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 761,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,223,000 after purchasing an additional 150,171 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 738,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,516,000 after purchasing an additional 28,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,574,000 after purchasing an additional 26,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, CEO Christopher Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $10,596,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,000 shares of company stock worth $10,668,000 over the last ninety days. 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHEF shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $31.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.26. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 2.30.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.