Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 823,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,457 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 1.91% of nLIGHT worth $23,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in nLIGHT by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,886,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,554,000 after purchasing an additional 192,351 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in nLIGHT by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,790,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,524,000 after purchasing an additional 176,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in nLIGHT by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,679,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,224,000 after purchasing an additional 166,763 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in nLIGHT by 1.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,874,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,008,000 after purchasing an additional 29,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in nLIGHT by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,767,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,135,000 after purchasing an additional 102,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, nLIGHT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.66 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.85. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $72.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $3,616,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $192,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,728 shares of company stock worth $4,072,137. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

