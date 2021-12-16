Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the second quarter worth $225,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 41.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings in the second quarter worth about $639,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 277.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 4.3% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,087 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HIFS opened at $393.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $838.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $374.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.15. Hingham Institution for Savings has a fifty-two week low of $210.76 and a fifty-two week high of $406.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The savings and loans company reported $6.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.12 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 53.81%.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous None dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.87%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

