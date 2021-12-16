Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.25 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.06% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SAN. BNP Paribas cut Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.39.

Banco Santander stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.72. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $14.07 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 124,214,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674,569 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,879,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,551,000 after acquiring an additional 81,880 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 12.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,053,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,646 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 13.8% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 10,456,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,171 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 7.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,369,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,539,000 after acquiring an additional 712,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

