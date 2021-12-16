Insider Selling: Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) General Counsel Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $34,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Christine Ring also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 27th, Christine Ring sold 800 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $28,200.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $32,832.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $28.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.75. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $51.46.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.27% and a negative return on equity of 29.81%. Equities analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRIX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 31.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,051,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,486,000 after purchasing an additional 957,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 35.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,332,000 after purchasing an additional 481,606 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 19.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,408,000 after purchasing an additional 396,957 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 371.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after buying an additional 348,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 180.2% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 473,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,173,000 after buying an additional 304,248 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NRIX. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

