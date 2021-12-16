William H. Lyon Sells 1,200 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $42,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $34.41 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $35.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.32.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.